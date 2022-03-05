Exclusive | It Was Intel Fail, What are You Trying to Show Off, Asks Bhupesh Baghel as Ukraine Echoes in UP

By all accounts, the electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh has been pitched as a combat between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. While the BSP has been virtually written off, the Congress is more or less hanging in there, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra surmounting a women-centric campaign.

News18.com caught up with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who has been camping in Varanasi, the centre of latest political action in the state. The Congress leader said it was the Congress that raised the issue of stray cattle in UP forcing other parties to follow suit and took on the ruling BJP for using the war in Ukraine to “show off".

Edited excerpts:

Where does the Congress stand? It is not even considered a challenge by the BJP and SP.

During the first phase, BJP and SP leaders were talking about religion. There were talks of old riots and temple construction. By the third phase, both parties forgot their own issues. We had set the agenda of stray cattle and how to double farmers’ income. If you look at their advertisement for fourth and fifth phases, these were issues that Priyanka Gandhi had already spoken about and promised. What we said left an impact on people. It is for the first time that even the PM had to speak about stray cattle which was the issue that Congress raked up.

Your opposition says even Congress state chief Ajay Lallu looks like he will lose his seat.

We had information that Yogi Adityanath is doing everything in his might to defeat Keshav Prasad Maurya. And Amit Shah is trying to ensure that UP doesn’t get majority government. If that happens and Yogi Adityanath becomes second time CM, then he will be powerful. This time things are different.

Do you think Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon slogan has helped the Congress in gaining women voters?

This will work till girls become self-dependent — mentally, financially and physically. We have given 40% tickets to women and will give jobs too after coming to power. Priyanka ji has given dreams to girls to do more. Look at the BJP, they had started ‘Operation Majnu’ and used to detain even husbands and wives.

Which caste do you think is your core voter?

In previous elections, Amit Shah did a wonderful social engineering and it was camouflaged as Hindutva. They won through social engineering and got deluded that they had won on Hindutva agenda. This time, their social engineering has failed and example is exit of leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya from the party. PM Modi has rendered Anupriya Patel and Nishad ineffective. OBCs are disappointed in the BJP this time. Farmers are angry. You have (Ajay Mishra) Teni whose son had crushed farmers. And you will find post-result that youngsters are with us.

You have been attacked for dynastic politics and this has been used to seek votes as the BJP says India needs a strong government. This is cited in context of Ukraine developments as well.

The PM should have looked at Amit Shah and his son. In Ukraine, it is an intelligence failure despite having officials like Doval. Air tickets were sold at high cost and there was waiting till March 15. Sending off four ministers was an eyewash. Officials will be taking care of ministers there. Officials need to take control of the situation, but they will be under protocol taking care of the ministers. What are you trying to show off?

