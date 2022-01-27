EXCLUSIVE | It’s not 80-20, Rather 85-15 in UP & the Majority is with Us, Rajbhar Takes Yogi Head-on

As the voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections inch closer, the political battle has intensified in the state. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has accused the BJP of “harbouring" the likes of Ajay Mishra Teni, accused of killing four farmers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Rajbhar is fighting the polls in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. In an exclusive interview to News18, Rajbhar, a former minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet, also alleged that the BJP had no respect for backwards and Dalits, and had committed atrocities on students demanding jobs amid growing unemployment. Excerpts from the interview:

>What is the SBSP agenda, and its level of preparedness ahead of the assembly elections?

We started our political outreach by holding a joint rally last year, announcing our alliance with the SP. After that rally, we have reached out to 40,000 to 60,000 people on a daily basis. We also held a rath yatra back then and even held rallies addressed by big leaders of the alliance. We have been reaching out physically to people and are informing them of our plans after we form the government. For example, no caste-based census has been conducted since 1931. Until they conduct one, many will be deprived of their rights.

Our second promise is to give 300 units of free electricity in all households. The third promise is to tackle the stray animal issue, which is one of the biggest faced by our farmers. We will also ensure free and equal education along with the reinstatement of old pensions for state government employees. We will ensure that there is no politics of hate.

>Why do you think people will vote for your alliance?

The BJP has duped people, inflation is at an all-time high, poor and backwards can’t afford the LPG, while fuel prices are also out of reach for the common man. The ruling party has not been able to provide scholarships to students of backward castes and Dalit community. The BJP has not been able to deliver jobs to the youth, and it has deprived backward students of reservation. When students demand reservation, they are showered with police batons. The question paper of recruitment exams of 16 departments was leaked, today 34 lakh positions are lying vacant in the state. In Prayagraj, when students raised their voice, they were beaten up mercilessly. The youth wants a change and to see Akhilesh Yadav as their next chief minister.

>But CM Yogi Adityanath says this election is 80% versus 20%?

He says it wrong; rather, it’s 85% vs 15% as the Yogi government has snatched away the rights of 85% population. In reality, 85% are with us while there is also a division in the remaining 15%.

When an election approaches, the BJP starts talking about Hindu-Muslim enmity and sows the seeds of hate just for its vested interests. When the question arises of giving people their due, the BJP runs away from the issue and tries to deviate everyone by their controversial statements.

>But the BJP has claimed that backwards were given maximum respect in their government. Is that statement true?

Chief minister Adityanath and people belonging to his caste sit on chairs, but a deputy CM from a backward caste is given a stool to sit on. This is the kind of respect they give to the backwards. Yogi Adityanath sits on a sofa, but UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh is made to sit on a chair. There are 1,700 police stations, but the BJP is silent when it comes to equality. Similarly, in other places, too, when the people ask for their rights they are labelled as anti-national. That is why backwards, Dalits and minorities have made up their mind along with a section of the general category to vote for our alliance.

>What do you have to say about the BJP’s Jat outreach by home minister Amit Shah in western Uttar Pradesh?

Our home minister didn’t get time to visit farmers when over 700 of them died during the farmers’ protest. The farmers were protesting for almost a year, having braved the cold, rain and intense heat. But, the BJP ignored the them. They used force to stop the farmers from taking part in the protest against the three black farm laws. Now, when elections are here, the BJP is going from door to door distributing pamphlets. Why didn’t Amit Shah remove Ajay Mishra Teni who was involved in mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri? If the vehicle used in the incident had belonged to any backward, Dalit or Muslim, the owner would have been in jail today. Ajay Mishra Teni should have been in jail ideally, but the BJP is giving him political shelter instead.

>But Amit Shah says RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is in an alliance with the wrong party. Are you having second thoughts about your alliance with the RLD?

The language of BJP is clearly showing that they are frustrated now. In Delhi, too, they distributed pamphlets from door to door and all they could get was three seats. A similar frustration is seen today in Uttar Pradesh. In western Uttar Pradesh, the MLAs and candidates are being beaten up in front of their leaders and ministers. People are with Jayant Chaudhary in western Uttar Pradesh. It was right of Jayant ji to ask Amit Shah where he was when 700 farmers were martyred. Amit Shah should go and speak to their families first and then speak to our people. Today, Jayant ji, Akhilesh ji and other alliance leaders are standing firmly together and are not going to get into any deception. Sugarcane farmers are still waiting for their dues, a promise made by the BJP before a high court bench in western UP that remains unfulfilled. It is similar to their promises of 15 lakh, two crore jobs, bringing down inflation. The BJP is going to be wiped off from Uttar Pradesh.

