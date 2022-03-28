Exclusive | Manipur CM Biren Indicates to News18 AFSPA Repeal Goal May Be Achieved Soon

It’s been about a week since N Biren Singh returned at the helm of affairs in Manipur after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s impressive assembly election victory under his watch. Speaking exclusively to News18 in his first interview after becoming the chief minister again, the former footballer, citing sportsman spirit, said he has no enemies inside or outside the party, spoke about his government’s plans to get the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, removed from the state, and discussed a long-running border dispute with Nagaland. Edited excerpts:

How was the fight?

You see in a state like Manipur that borders Myanmar and was earlier disturbed, getting a full majority with the BJP was very tough. Thanks to the PM as his mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’ gave a lot of confidence to the people of the state. We worked according to this, and the ‘double engine’ was implemented. We went to the hills and villages and this generated tremendous support and awareness. Because of that, we were able to overcome difficulties. The Congress and NPP were in front of us and the fight was tremendous. There were many fights inside and outside. I thank the people. I thank the national leaders who have given me this responsibility. My thanks to the PM and all the senior leaders.

What about the fight within? And how did you score the winning goal?

What I believe is that in this party, the BJP, no one needs to pursue anything. They look at things at the micro level from the top. You need to only work hard, that’s it. It’s like the Mahabharata: you work hard and you should not look at anything else. That’s what I have done. We should be sincere, that’s all.

Wasn’t there a fight for the chief minister’s post?

No, no, it’s a rumour. Everybody may have the dream to become the CM. That’s not a fight. Everyone can think, but decisions are taken by central leaders who are monitoring things at a micro level from the very beginning. It’s just like Krishna asking Arjuna to battle. After that what happens is not your concern. I also did that.

Tell us about one thing that went in your favour for the CM choice.

Belief in nationalism, loyalty to the BJP, hard work and transparency: these few things went in my favour.

Now how will you manage the other contenders for the CM’s post and move forward?

We are a family. Everyone has a desire or a dream. Now we are more united, we have already taken steps forward and all of us together will develop Manipur.

Will AFSPA be repealed?

Definitely, we will. We have identified certain parts of the state. We have already requested the central government and some positive things will come, I believe. It’s under discussion and I believe that will happen.

Development is a huge issue, particularly in the hills. What are your plans for that?

You are right, development was not there. I took the initiative to go to the hills. The total budget has been increased. Now our focus is on rural areas and border areas. We have 68 subdivisions and immediately after coming to power we have appointed 68 ‘prabharis’. They will be led by IAS officers: all officers there will be working under them and competition will start in the subdivisions. All beneficiaries will get benefits through this as there will be competition.

Nagaland Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) has called for a bandh at your border. It says your forces are occupying land there.

This will be settled amicably. Border issues are there everywhere. It’s a chronic issue. Dzüko Valley is recognised internationally and two-thirds of it is in Manipur. Earlier there was a problem. Last year there was a forest fire and security was deployed. It’s not Nagaland’s portion, it’s ours.

How do you see your relationship with Conrad Sangma?

Conrad is a good friend of mine. In NPP, all are my friends. Election is a game, you know. That was a part of the game. I am a footballer. After the match, we shake hands and hug. They have given their support to us. They have given that letter to the governor. We will go with them this term.

What will you say to Biswajit Singh, who was the main CM contender besides you?

He is a good person. We will work together in every way.

So all your enemies are now friends?

That’s the sportsman spirit. That’s why they are always respected. The battle is over now. ‘Koi shikwa, gila nahi.’

