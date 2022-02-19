Exclusive | 'Modi Mood' in Manipur, Congress Nowhere; TMC Will Get Tripura's Reply Next Year: BJP's Biplab Deb

BJP chief ministers from the Northeast are camping in poll-bound Manipur these days. And After Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, it was the turn of Tripura CM Biplab Deb to carry out some hectic campaigning. He spoke exclusively to CNN-News18 on Friday, emphasising that the Congress is nowhere in Manipur and the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to win the polls. He asserted that the BJP will retain power in Tripura next year and the people will have an answer for rival Trinamool Congress. Edited excerpts:

>How is the election mood in Manipur?

It is absolutely the ‘Modi mood’ in the Northeast. Manipur is not out of it. As I was travelling, I saw there is no opposition here and Rahul Gandhi has totally deleted the Northeast; that is there. Along with this, I must say that (Manipur CM) Biren Singh, under the guidance of Modiji, has done a lot. He has changed the image of Manipur. Manipur was known for drugs, blockade, insurgency. That bad image has changed in the last 3 years. Now there is no blockade.

>The BJP is known for buying MLAs, says the Congress, and that you are intimidating candidates.

I don’t know about this. See the Congress has done this buying, selling, and family…In BJP, small workers like me can become chief minister. That’s not the case in the Congress. Show me one from the Congress in their entire history. Now if people want to leave the Congress and come then what can be done? At one point, they were considered ‘untouchable’. Now see.

>You always tie up with regional parties. Does that help in the Northeast?

We don’t do opportunistic alliances. In Tripura, we have an absolute majority; still, according to the pre-poll alliance, we made them cabinet ministers. We have made some other leaders of these parties chairmen. We understand the sentiment of regional parties. The Congress has never done this. They ignored regional requirements. We have never done it for self-interest.

>Should AFSPA be repealed?

At one point in time it was required…imagine what used to happen here. The home minister will take a call on that. Biren Singh is a capable person.

>Will he become the CM?

That the party will decide. But I can say Biren Singh has done hard work for the last five years, and huge development has taken place.

>If there is no opposition, why are all BJP chief ministers here?

The BJP wants to take the election in a festive spirit. Modi ji is a national icon but he has given us responsibility. We are small states. We used to fight with each other, but now that’s not there. If I ask the people in Manipur to vote for the BJP, they will. Biren will come to my state during the elections there. We will all stay together unitedly. Previously they were divided.

>Next year it’s your election and you are allegedly not allowing the opposition like TMC to do anything. Your side has been accused of violence.

The people in Tripura don’t know violence. I don’t want to take their name also, it’s the character of the party you mentioned. They have raped mothers, sisters after polls in West Bengal. What are they saying? Does politics mean this?

>Is it true that you did not allow access to their national general secretary?

No national general secretary came. First, they had to become a national party…check the records. Then they came. The civic polls belittled the people of Tripura, the people have given them a reply. There was no violence. We have provided development through the double-engine government and we will win Tripura again.

