EXCLUSIVE | Sidhu Challenge for Congress Not Us, No Going Back to the NDA, Says Sukhbir Badal

With few months left for Punjab elections 2022, focus has mainly been on hectic developments in the Congress, poll promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and how the BJP plans to move vis-à-vis former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Odds have been stacked against the Shiromani Akali Dal, but its leader and former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal insists that a divided Congress and “weakened" AAP could turn the tide in the party’s favour.

In an interview to News18, Badal, however, declared that the Akali Dal would not go back to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which it quit last year over the farm laws protest. He also dared the ruling Congress to declare incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Advertisement

Edited excerpts:

>Have things changed after the repeal of the farm laws?

There was little tension because of the laws. People were on agitation mode. Everyday there were protests, but all that has now come down to normal.

>But the farmers continue to demand MSP. Do you think this is a fair demand?

A farmer feeds the nation. If he is not assured of a price and if you look at the maximum retail price of any product, you will understand why it’s important to have MSP. The farmer is dependent on the government for purchase. When PM Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM, he had recommended that MSP must be made legal.

>How confident are Akalis that they will come back to power?

Advertisement

Akalis are a 100-year-old party. People got swayed because of false propaganda and false promises, and we lost. But even then, our vote percentage remained intact. The AAP has gone down and the gap between the Congress and Akalis has narrowed.

>There has been a lot of change in the Congress too. Your most bitter opponent Amarinder Singh is now no longer with the Congress. You think this will help you?

I don’t think anything like this. There will be a division of votes. Many in the Congress who don’t get tickets will join Captain. There is massive infighting within the Congress. Channi is not being allowed to work as CM. Sidhu dictates how the government should run.

Advertisement

>The issue against the Advocate General was that he was compromised?

Every lawyer has a professional right. Anyone can go to him. A lawyer is a lawyer. One cannot say he was compromised. This is incorrect. Even Sidhu can be called compromised as he was with the BJP.

Advertisement

>You tied up with the BSP in hopes of wooing Dalit votes. But now the Congress is flaunting a Dalit CM. Does that make things tough for you?

Not at all. Is he really the Chief Minister? Is he the choice of the Congress? He has been there only for two months. Is he allowed to work? I challenge the Congress to declare Channi as its CM face.

>Do you see Sidhu as a challenge?

Advertisement

No, he is no challenge. He is a challenge to the Congress. The Congress needs to worry about him.

>What about AAP?

The AAP was a bubble which happened in 2017. But they are going down every year. There are only around 300 people at Kejriwal’s meetings. You see any wave there?

>The reason why you left the NDA has changed. Will you rejoin it ever?

No, they backstabbed us. They brought this law without telling us. They told us it was just a cabinet note and will be discussed later. But that never happened. They never bothered to pay heed to us. We can never ever go back to them.

Advertisement

>What about Captain Amarinder Singh? Can you ever join hands with him?

Captain has always had a soft corner for the BJP. Even the BJP has liked him. Captain is playing games but we cannot. He deserves what he got from the Congress. He never did any work.

>There are cases opening up against you. You heard what Sidhu had to say…

If they have proof, then arrest me. Can they prove drug charges against Majithia? This is politically motivated.

Advertisement

>You feel sorry for Captain?

No. As I said, he deserves it. And let me tell you, the Congress is ruthless. Tomorrow, they will throw out Sidhu as well. Sidhu only wants to be CM. One day, he will have to form his own party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.