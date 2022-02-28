EXCLUSIVE | UP CM Yogi: I'm a Bhagwadhari and Proud of It, Confident of Winning 300+ Seats

As Uttar Pradesh reaches the final phases of polling, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain the state, even as he responded to the attacks of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its chief Akhilesh Yadav.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18 about the BJP’s push in the last two phases, he said, “Every day is a test for us. We are winning, but we are working hard to maintain and break our previous record. Five phases of elections are over. Of the 283 seats in these phases, we will win 225+. In the final two phases, we will again cross 300 seats. Every seat is important to us. Our karyakartas are fighting to make sure we get to extend the Vikas we started."

He also said he was not worried about the voting pattern so far.

ON JUNG KA RUNG

Yadav’s wife Dimple recently called the saffron “jung ka rang (colour of the iron rust)."

Responding to it, Yogi said, “Neither can the SP say the truth, nor can they accept it. They were rejected in 2014 itself. I am a bhagwadhari and proud of it. Every Indian is. It’s not just an attire. It’s a symbol of Indian pride. It is the colour of sunrise. Our national flag has the colour. Saffron stands for fire, a source of energy. I say this proudly. Can they say openly how they support terror? It is all about your company. Now, they even have a problem with a colour."

Campaigning on Yogi’s home turf of Gorakhpur, Akhilesh Yadav had also said that Yogi should look inwards when he attacks the SP of being dangawaadis.

In response, Yogi said, “There have been no riots under us, under them there were 700 riots, even month-long curfews. They are dangawadis. We brought in security and investment."

Yadav had also attacked Yogi on the BJP’s constant jibe about the former CM being a parivarwaadi. The BJP has been hammering this message through the election season, with PM Narendra Modi leading the attack.

Speaking to his supporters in Gorakhpur, Yadav had quipped, “You call us parivarwaadi, how did you become the mahant?"

When asked about this, Yogi said, “We follow the guru-shishya parampara. Whoever can contribute, gets a post in the BJP. It is a democratic system."

Speaking about him becoming the mahant, Yogi said, “A guru has many shishyas. All of them work and give their tests and those who are capable get the role. Akhilesh can’t understand this. He needs to get up on time and do some aaradhna. How can those who wake up at noon and don’t know the difference between how to do puja and namaz understand it?"

THE POLL BATTLE

“A fight in Gorakhpur is not new for me, it is my city. I have been the MP of this city five times. People have seen me, which is why they are supporting me," said Yogi.

Elaborating on the caste factor in Purvanchal, he said, “Under PM Narendra Modi, we have set aside caste-based politics. People don’t vote because of it, they look at nationalism and good governance. This is what happened in 2014. Those who work will succeed. All dynasties are worried because of this. When we talk about issues, they try to divert people’s attention by talking about caste, terror, Jinnah and Pakistan. They won’t succeed in this."

THE GORAKHPUR BATTLE

Yogi considers the faith the voters of Gorakhpur have in him as his biggest achievement here.

“It is the faith of the common people, not only as a Yogi or Gorakhpeeth. For any politician, maintaining that faith is a challenge. Vikas happens, but vishwas is a greater achievement. When people believe that my leader will do the best for me, I call that the biggest achievement."

When asked what he would do for Gorakhpur if he becomes the CM again, Yogi said, “We will increase the pace of our existing work."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.