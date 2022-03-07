Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: 3 Days Before Counting Day, Pollsters to Predict Voters' Mood in 5 States from 7 pm Today; Eyes on UP & Punjab

Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: The assembly elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur concludes on March 7 with the voting in seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh. The results of the elections in the five states will be announced on March 10. Read More
The exit polls provide a fair indication of how the high-stakes battles in the five states may look on the results day. The exit poll results for UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will be revealed on March 7 after 6 pm.
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will finish his election campaign with a rally in Azamgarh’s Atraulia, a seat that the Bharatiya Janata Party has never won. By doing five public meetings on the last day of canvassing, CM Yogi will complete nearly 200 rallies and roadshows in this election campaign. “Yogi has visited nearly every assembly constituency in this election — some were visited by the chief minister this year before the model code of conduct had kicked in for the polls. It is one of the most expansive campaigns by any CM and a special focus of the party has been on seats that it has never won or had lost narrowly in the last elections," a senior functionary close to the chief minister told News18. READ MORE
On the backdrop of the strong agitations in the Northeastern states to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) and realignment of the alliance between the political parties, the Assembly elections in Manipur were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Political pundits observed that the outcome of the Manipur Assembly elections would be an important ramification in Meghalaya and Nagaland, the two Northeastern states along with Tripura would go to the Assembly polls early next year. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its two estranged allies — National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) — fought the elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly separately. Over the two month-long elections campaign, the relations among the three parties worsened and each made allegations and counter allegations against one another. READ MORE
Ahead of the March 10 poll results, the Goa Congress is working on a strategy to ensure there is no repeat of 2017, where the grand old party won 17 seats, becoming the single largest party, but was unable to form the government. Goa has 40 constituencies, and the number of MLAs needed to form the government is 21. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain the state based on its development works, while the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency, and rising prices of fuel and other commodities. Senior Congress leaders have already arrived in the state and are in touch with regional parties and independent candidates.
The exit polls will be announced after the conclusionf the seventh phase of UP elections. Elections are currently underway in UP in 54 seats. Voting will go on till 7pm in the evening after which the Exit Polls will be announced.
The Election Commission of India has prohibited the sharing of exit polls between February 10 and March 7, as well as print and electronic media organisations from conducting or publishing predictions for election results during that time. “No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise the results of any exit poll by means of print or any other manner," the poll body stated in its order. As a result, the exit polls will be released after the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh at around 7pm.
Exit polls in India are typically conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others. You can watch broadcast on CNN-News18, and live stream it online too. You can also watch the in-depth coverage of various exit polls by News18.com starting 6:30 PM.
Exit polls are predictions made by media organisations using random or systematic sampling methods that predict election winners before the results are released. Predictions are typically based on questions posed to voters, such as which party they voted for and why. After taking the response, the organisations decode the political trend to get a good idea of which party or candidate is likely to win from which constituency.
During the elections, 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh had gone to polls in seven phases. On the other hand Goa has a 40 assembly seats while Uttarakhand has 70 seats. Punjab also voted for 117 seats while elections in Manipur very held in two phases in 60 seats.
