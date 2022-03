Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: 3 Days Before Counting Day, Pollsters to Predict Voters' Mood in 5 States from 7 pm Today; Eyes on UP & Punjab

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will finish his election campaign with a rally in Azamgarh’s Atraulia, a seat that the Bharatiya Janata Party has never won. By doing five public meetings on the last day of canvassing, CM Yogi will complete nearly 200 rallies and roadshows in this election campaign. “Yogi has visited nearly every assembly constituency in this election — some were visited by the chief minister this year before the model code of conduct had kicked in for the polls. It is one of the most expansive campaigns by any CM and a special focus of the party has been on seats that it has never won or had lost narrowly in the last elections," a senior functionary close to the chief minister told News18. READ MORE