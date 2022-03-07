Exit Polls Today: When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results for 2022 Assembly Elections

After the seventh and final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, the Assembly elections in five states will come to an end on Monday. The results of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur will be announced on March 10. However, voters keenly watch out for what the exit polls say, giving a good idea of how the high-stakes battles on D-Day might play out.

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are predictions made by media organisations using random or systematic sampling methods that predict election winners before the results are released. Predictions are typically based on questions posed to voters, such as which party they voted for and why.

After collecting all of the samples, these organisations decode the political trend to get a good idea of which party or candidate is likely to win from which constituency.

What Has EC Said for 2022 Exit Polls

The Election Commission of India has prohibited the sharing of exit polls between February 10 and March 7, as well as print and electronic media organisations from conducting or publishing predictions for election results during that time. “No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise the results of any exit poll by means of print or any other manner," the poll body stated in its order.

As a result, the exit polls will be released after the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh concludes at 6:30 p.m.

When and Where to Watch Exit Polls

Exit polls in India are typically conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others. You can watch broadcast on CNN-News18, and live stream it online too.

You can also watch the in-depth coverage of various exit polls by News18.com starting 6:30 PM.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly were held in seven phases this year, on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

On February 14, voters in Uttarakhand’s 70 seats and Goa’s 40 seats went to the polls in a single phase, while the 117-member Punjab Assembly went to the polls on February 20. On February 27 and March 3, elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly were held in two stages.

