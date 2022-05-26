Expelled BSP Leader and Former Minister, Nakul Dubey Joins Congress

The former minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party government in Uttar Pradesh and once a Brahmin face of the BSP, Nakul Dubey, joined Indian National Congress today in Delhi. Once considered a blue-eyed boy of BSP chief Mayawati, Dubey was expelled from BSP a few days back for anti-party activities.

Dubey is known as a popular Brahmin leader in the politics of UP and he helped BSP rise to power in the state by bringing Brahmin voters into the BSP fold. Dubey, an advocate by profession, has a strong influence among the enlightened people of Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, Dubey was also projected as the Brahmin face of BSP before the 2022 UP assembly elections.

After BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, Dubey was considered a big Brahmin face of the party. For the first time in 2007, when BSP got the majority in Uttar Pradesh, Nakul Dubey was also elected MLA from the Mahona assembly seat. The credit for a grand victory of the BSP was also given to Dubey after which Mayawati awarded him with the post of a cabinet minister. Dubey completed his graduation from Lucknow’s Vidyant Hindu Degree College in 1984, followed by LLB from Lucknow University in 1987.

Dubey is also considered very close to Satish Chandra Mishra. Nakul Dubey had won in his maiden election which he had fought on a BSP ticket, however, he could not win again in 2012. He contested from Bakshi Ka Talab assembly seat and lost by around 500 votes. Dubey tried his luck in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but then too he could not win and stood in the third spot. After this, in the 2019 general election, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Sitapur as an alliance candidate of SP and BSP but lost again.

