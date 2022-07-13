Expelled Haryana Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Keeps Up The Guessing Game

After having met the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expelled Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is keeping his cards close to his chest with regard to the eventual switch to the saffron outfit.

Despite having met the BJP top brass, including union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, the Adampur MLA is still to take a call on whether he would resign as a legislator and officially cross over to the BJP and seek re-election.

While his supporters are awaiting his next step, speculation is rife that he and his son would be joining the BJP officially after the President’s poll. Bishnoi had been giving clear hints of not being satisfied with decisions by the Congress when it decided to ignore him and chose a Bhupendra Hooda loyalist, Udai Bhan, as the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. This decision had been even objected to by senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, a close associate of Bishnoi.

The 53-year-old Bishnoi has been winning from Adampur for the last three terms, a seat which has been the family’s stronghold for 50 years, while father Bhajan Lal won from here nine times. Though initially, Bishnoi did not react much at not being appointed the HPCC chief, a position he had been eyeing, he made his intentions clear when he voted against the Congress in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, later tweeting, “I know how to crush a snake’s hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes."

When contacted by News 18.com on his future steps, he said, “It will be known soon to all."

Political observers say that Bishnoi’s exit from the Congress could give the BJP a big political advantage. “Bishnoi is a caste which is expected to help the BJP not only in the assembly elections of Haryana but also in Rajasthan that goes to polls next year and has a sizable population of the community there," said a senior political observer in Punjab.

