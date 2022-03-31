Home » News » Politics » 'Take Your Experience to All 4 Directions of Country': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha as 72 MPs Retire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Rajya Sabha as many members retired on Thursday. (File Photo)
The experience gathered as a member of this House should be taken to all four directions of the country, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised 72 retiring members of Rajya Sabha to take their experience in “all four directions" of the country. He added that sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge.

“Our Rajya Sabha members have a lot of experience. Sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge. We will say to the retiring members ‘come again’," PM Modi said.

first published: March 31, 2022, 11:36 IST