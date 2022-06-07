Eye on Polls, TMC Gen Secy Abhishek Banerjee to Visit Meghalaya on June 16 Amid MLAs Defection Rumour

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Shillong on June 16 as the TMC plans to make its mark in Tripura and Meghalaya ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, officials said on Tuesday.

Charles Pyngrope, President of the AITC Meghalaya unit said, apart from inaugurating the party office, Banerjee will also interact with the state leaders. “Abhishek Banerjee will come to Shillong on his maiden visit on June 16. It will be a one-day-visit and will include organisational meetings with party leaders at the State Central Library and inauguration of the TMC’s office in Shillong at Lower Lachumiere," Pyngrope said, adding a formal press interaction will be arranged thereafter.

Pyngrope further said that AITC Meghalaya in charge Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia will hold meetings with the state party leadership in Tura on Wednesday to finalize the programme for the National General Secretary’s upcoming visit.

A press statement said, after starting with a landslide of allegiance from the MLAs, Meghalaya TMC is focusing on strengthening its base in the state.

TMC has been concentrating minutely on reaching the grass-root level in Meghalaya by forming consequent block committees and convening bodies, it further said. “A new feather was added to this sweeping venture as the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress constituted the District Trinamool Congress Coordination Committee for Ri Bhoi District," it said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee and his wife are currently in Dubai for medical treatment. Banerjee will undergo ophthalmological treatment. According to AITC sources, Banerjee will return to India on June 10.

Ringing the poll bugle, the Trinamool Congress is gearing up for 2023 Assembly polls that have already begun to form its blocks at various constituencies.

Last month, legislators and leaders visited Kolkata to discuss poll preparedness.

Banerjee’s visit comes amid rumours of four legislators likely jumping ship to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) or its ally, the United Democratic Party (UDP) before the election. Reportedly, legislators including Marthon Sangma, Jimmy D Sangma, Shitlang Pale and Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang are planning to join the ruling front. The leader of AITC Meghalaya Parliamentary Party Dr Mukul Sangma has admitted to this development.

