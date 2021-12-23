Eye on Women Voters, Priyanka Gandhi's UP Poll Slogan 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' to Soon Resonate in MP

Coined by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, it is yet to be seen how impactful the slogan ‘Ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ will be in electoral politics. Being used for the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the slogan eyeing women voters will soon resonate in Madhya Pradesh.

Priyanka is busy reviving the party organisation in UP and has coined the phrase as a symbol of women empowerment in the state that has a high number of crime against women.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, who was in Lucknow on December 21, to take part in election campaigns told the media that he was impressed by the way Priyanka’s slogan had infused the cadre with enthusiasm in the neighbouring state. Women were aligning with the party in large numbers due to the slogan, Nath added.

He further said he had invited Priyanka to MP and her tour programme will shortly be finalised. Priyanka has already made her presence felt in MP after she organised a ‘mahila samvad’ last month at Chitrakoot, a pilgrimage region on the MP-UP border. She had exhorted women to make their might felt in politics by getting elected as MLAs.

On social media, the Congress has already connected its slogan to a viral video of a tribal girl standing up against the Jhabua collector. The girl, part of an NSUI protest, is heard saying, ‘Agar hum adivasi garibon ki maang poori nahin hoti toh sarkar ka kya fayda? Humein collector bana do, hum sabki maange poori kar denge’ (If the needs of poor tribals cannot be fulfilled, then why have a government? Make us the collector, we will fulfil everyone’s needs). The Congress has widely circulated this video on social media.

The move to rope in Priyanka as the face for women voters ahead of the assembly election in 2023 is not unusual. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cemented his place in MP politics primarily because of his “pro-women" policies. Forging a bond with women, he had long ago established himself as ‘mama’ and ‘bhaiya’.

Political analysts said the BJP’s success in 2008 and 2013 assembly polls was primarily because of schemes such as Ladli Laxmi Yojana and CM Kanyadan Yojana. Besides, Chouhan to his credit has introduced a slew of measures for women, including scholarships for girls, bicycles for girl students among others.

As CM, Nath had tried to intrude into the Chouhan’s domain by announcing a hike in financial aid under Kanyadan Yojana to Rs 51,000 from Rs 28,000.

In the run-up to the previous assembly poll, Chouhan in 2017 had tried wooing women voters by sanctioning a legislation handing the death penalty to those convicted of raping girls aged below 12.

BJP not impressed

The BJP was quick to downplay the move by Congress to introduce Priyanka’s slogan in MP politics. Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said it was nothing but a ploy (by Nath) to save his chair as the state Congress chief by reposing his faith in the Gandhis. “Priyanka Gandhi was there in UP polls last time. What happened? The party could not even reach double figures," said Sarang, adding that the Chouhan-led government took care of every aspect of women’s welfare.

Women’s votes surged in 2018 assembly polls

In the 2018 assembly poll, there was a mixed response to women’s participation in MP politics as the number of female lawmakers fell to 17 from 31. But women voters outnumbered men in exercising their franchise in 52 constituencies in the assembly polls, which saw BJP and Congress getting separated by around 0.5 vote percentage.

As the state saw 75.05 per cent voting in the 2018 assembly polls, women’s votes accounted for 74.03 per cent, up by almost 4 percentage points as compared to 2013. The voting percentage of men increased only by 2.03 percentage points in 2018.

