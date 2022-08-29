Eyeing 2024, Rajasthan Polls, BJP Looks to Challenge Ashok Gehlot with OBC Morcha Meet in Jodhpur

In what could be seen as BJP’s message to chief minister Ashok Gehlot on his home turf, Union minister Amit Shah will attend the national executive meet of OBC Morcha in Rajasthan on September 10. Sources said Shah will meet Jodhpur ‘sambhag’ (organisational divisions) booths in Gehlot’s home district.

“The OBC Morcha is organising its national executive meet… It is a direct challenge thrown at the Congress CM on his home turf," said a senior BJP leader.

The Strategy

K Laxman, chief of BJP’s OBC Morcha, said there are 40 Mandals in Jodhpur division. Ahead of the meeting, office bearers and workers of OBC Morcha will attend meetings in Mandals (district/ sub-district).

Laxman also stressed that the meetings will take place the way they are conducted in Hyderabad and Bihar where partymen stay in every assembly for a day (‘pravas’). “In Jodhpur, however, the BJP will do it mandal-wise and pravas will be for 24 hours," he said.

Sources also told News18 that the national executive meet will be inaugurated by Union minister Bhupender Yadav and Amit Shah will be present on the last day.

“There will be a session by Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and one by Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat," said Laxman.

There are four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jodhpur division.

With an eye on 2024 General Elections, the meet will deliberate on expansion of OBCs booth-wise. “There will be a political resolution and roadmap for 2024 general polls, and deliberations are on for BJP’s role in next year’s Rajasthan elections," a source said.

The focus will be on strengthening OBC Morcha in non-BJP states to ensure that the community supports the party in every election. “We will spread awareness about the central government schemes and welfare works the Modi government has done for the community," the source added.

