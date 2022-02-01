Eyeing Expansion in Telangana, AAP Forms Committee to Bring in 'New-generation Leaders'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday dissolved all existing committees of its Telangana unit and constituted a search committee to bring "new-generation leaders" into the party fold to expand its base in the southern state. Announcing the decision here at a press conference, AAP leader Somnath Bharti said the three-member search committee will ensure that a large number of "well-meaning people" join the party unit in Telangana.

"With expansion of the party in mind, we are formally dissolving the existing structures of our party's state executive committee and other committees and constituting a search committee to bring well-meaning and like-minded people into the party's fold," he said. The search committee, headed by the AAP's state unit leader Indira Sobhan, will conduct background checks of new inductees and spearhead the AAP's expansion plans in Telangana, Bharti said.

Advertisement

"Existing structures of the party's state committees have been dissolved to pave the way for new-generation leaders in Telangana," he added. The move comes at a time when the party is contesting assembly polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh in an effort to expand its base beyond Delhi.

The AAP's stakes are high in Punjab, where it is the main Opposition party and hopes to wrest power from the Congress this time. "The way the AAP has been contesting in these four states, it has brought new energy all over the country. The party has given hope to people with its politics of work….People from all sections of the society and the political sphere are willing to join the AAP today. The same is the case with the AAP's Telangana unit as well," Bharti said.

He said the AAP is presenting an alternative style of politics which will yield a very encouraging and positive outcome in the assembly polls and will also help the party form its government "in some of the states". "The AAP's Telangana unit is set to exponentially expand after the results of the elections in these states," he said.

Advertisement

The AAP has been active in Telangana for the past few years in an effort to expand its base there. It had contested on 41 seats in the 2018 assembly polls in the state but could not win any of them. The party's move to restructure its unit in the state to increase its base with a new plan is being seen in political circles as a part of its preparations for the next assembly polls in Telangana.

"The people of Telangana today feel cheated because of the dirty politics of the BJP, Congress and KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao). Since the formation of Telangana, no development has taken place in the state," the AAP leader charged. The formation of a search committee to bring in "well-meaning people" to the party fold is aimed at expanding the AAP's base in the state and also "transform Telangana", he added.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.