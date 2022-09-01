Eyes on 2024 Polls, Nadda to Hold Combined BJP-JJP Meeting on Two-day Haryana Tour

National president of the BJP, JP Nadda will be on a two-day tour of Haryana beginning Friday where he will be meeting not only his own party leaders but also those from ally Jannayak Janata Party. Party sources said while it is a routine tour for the party chief, a BJP-JJP meeting is aimed at ensuring smooth relations between the allies. The meeting will take place on September 3.

According to sources, the state BJP leadership is against an alliance for local elections and giving seats to the JJP. “We had a post-poll alliance and we are not under any obligation to accommodate them (JJP), but top leadership wants the alliance to continue. So, we are implementing that," said a leader from the saffron party.

The party president, in most cases, meets their own leaders and not those from the alliance but with panchayat polls in the offing, there are discussions if the alliance should happen or not. The JJP, too, has begun its preparations with Dushyant Chautala, brother Digvijay and father Ajay Singh holding meetings with party workers.

Nadda will be addressing a public meeting at the new grain market in Kaithal before lunch at a karyakarta’s house. In the evening, he will hold a meeting with BJP MPs and MLAs in Panchkula and visit the ‘Panch Kamal’ BJP office.

A meeting of the core group at ‘Panch Kamal’ will be followed by one with booth committee members. Later at night, Nadda will meet state BJP president OP Dhankar at his residence and discuss state affairs over dinner, a source said.

On September 3, Nadda will hold a combined meeting of BJP and JJP leaders. “However, before that meeting, Nadda will have a conversation with state general secretary (organisation) early in the morning and visit Mansa Devi mandir as well as meet sportspersons. All the state office-bearers, too, have been asked to be present. It is after this meeting that he will meet leaders from both BJP and JJP," a source said.

Nadda will also meet cabinet ministers and is likely to address a press conference in Chandigarh. Later, he will visit chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and meet state incharge Vinod Tawde along with Dhankar.

In Chandigarh, Nadda will visit the state office and have meetings with councillors and the MP. This is going to be followed by a meeting with presidents of districts, morchas, mandals, as well as department conveners and shakti kendra pramukhs.

“While this is a routine visit, the party is gearing up to face the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in 2024. Nadda is likely to give a set of tasks and boost the cadre’s morale. There are many challenges that we are facing in the state and most likely each will find an echo in the meetings," the source added.

