Eying Tyagi Vote Bank, Team SP to Meet Wife on Jailed Politician Shrikant Tyagi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced that its nine-member delegation will meet Annu Tyagi, wife of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida on Friday, September 2. Tyagi came under spotlight after a video of him abusing a woman at a housing complex went viral.

The Tyagi community, which is considered an important vote bank in four Lok Sabha and 15 assembly seats, has a population of more than 50 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party’s move to meet Annu Tyagi is seen as an attempt to galvanize the Tyagi community in its favour ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who Is Shrikant Tyagi

Before his arrest, Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti on his social media handles. However, BJP denied any association with him.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested by the police from Meerut, four days after a case for assaulting a woman co-resident at the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida was registered against him on August 5.

At the time, his wife Annu Tyagi had alleged that her husband has been associated with the BJP and he has been left alone in his time of need. Annu Tyagi also claimed that she and her family were mentally harassed by Uttar Pradesh police.

Meanwhile, the demonstration of people from Tyagi society is going on in Meerut demanding “justice" for Shrikant Tyagi’s family.

SP Delegation To Meet Annu Tyagi

Taking to Twitter, Samajwadi Party announced that the nine-member delegation that will meet Tyagi’s wife will be headed by former cabinet minister Shahid Manzoor.

Former state ministers Narad Rai, and Bhushan Tyagi, along with Sunil Chaudhary, the party’s candidate for the Noida Assembly election, among others will be part of the delegation.

“On the instructions of the Honorable National President, on 2nd September, a 9-member Samajwadi Party delegation will meet Annu Tyagi and Ingila Tyagi in Gautam Budh Nagar to inquire about the abuse and harassment faced by them in police custody," Samajwadi Party tweeted from its official account in Hindi.

After Tyagi’s arrest, BJP MP from Noida and former Union minister Mahesh Sharma had to face opposition from the Tyagi community in Noida. Following the backlash, Sharma said he respected the Tyagi community, but crime should not be seen in relation to any community.

