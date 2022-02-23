'Faced Taunts in Student Days for Father's Association with Jana Sangh, BJP': Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday claimed that some people used to mock him in his student days because of his father's association with BJP and Bharatiya Jana Sangh, as the state's political firmament was then dominated by the CPI(M) and the Congress.

After he became the chief minister, those who used to call him "son of BJP" and his father a "mad man" now stand in queues to get benefits, Deb said here while inaugurating a cricket tournament named after his late father Hirudhan Deb.

The tournament was organised by the BJP unit of Banamalipur, the chief minister's constituency. He said his father was an active member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, considered to be the precursor of the BJP, and later the saffron party since 1967.

Walking down memory lane, Deb said, People used to insult me by calling me 'son of BJP' instead of my name during my school and college days because only two parties — Congress and CPI(M) — used to dominate Tripura's political landscape then. Sometimes I felt extremely bad thinking which party my father works. People used to say 'Hirudhan is mad'. Today, his son is the chief minister of Tripura, he said.

Deb became the CM of the North-eastern state after a BJP-led coalition ousted the CPI(M) from power in 2018 after the Left party was at its helm for 25 years. In life, one should not insult anybody. The people who used to insult me or my father for being associated with Jan Sangh and BJP now queue up to get benefits, he said.

One has to work hard with full devotion to climb the stairs of success, the BJP leader said. "There are people who think they have given everything to the party in three years but got nothing in return. Work hard and smartly, destiny will bring what you deserve," Deb said.

Those who change parties several times could never be true leader of the people, he said in an apparent dig at BJP leaders Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha, who recently joined the Congress.

.

