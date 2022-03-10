Faridkot Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Faridkot seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Parambans Singh (Bunty Romana) (SAD), Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon (Kikki Dhillon) (INC), Gurdit Singh Sekhon (AAP), Gaurav Kakkar (BJP), Satnam Singh (CPIMLL), Sukhbir Singh (RPOIE), Gursawak Singh Bhana (SADASM), Gurcharan Singh Sangha (LIP), Gurjit Kaur (BJJP), Jagdish Rai Sharma (SP), Amandeep Singh (IND), Ravinder Pal Kaur (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.67%, which is -6.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kusaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Faridkot results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.87 Faridkot (Faridkot city) (फरीदकोट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Faridkot district of Punjab. Faridkot is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 169823 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 81,464 were male and 88,349 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Faridkot in 2022 is: 1,085 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,670 eligible electors, of which 80,937 were male,73,208 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,33,967 eligible electors, of which 70,110 were male, 63,857 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Faridkot in 2017 was 572. In 2012, there were 469 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kusaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon of INC won in this seat defeating Gurdit Singh Sekhon of AAP by a margin of 11,659 which was 9.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Deep Malhotra of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Avtar Singh Brar of INC by a margin of 2,727 votes which was 2.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 46.42% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 87 Faridkot Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Faridkot are: Parambans Singh (Bunty Romana) (SAD), Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon (Kikki Dhillon) (INC), Gurdit Singh Sekhon (AAP), Gaurav Kakkar (BJP), Satnam Singh (CPIMLL), Sukhbir Singh (RPOIE), Gursawak Singh Bhana (SADASM), Gurcharan Singh Sangha (LIP), Gurjit Kaur (BJJP), Jagdish Rai Sharma (SP), Amandeep Singh (IND), Ravinder Pal Kaur (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82.05%, while it was 83.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Faridkot went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.87 Faridkot Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 166. In 2012, there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.87 Faridkot comprises of the following areas of Faridkot district of Punjab: KCs Faridkot, Sadiq, Golewala and Faridkot (Municipal Council) of Faridkot Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Faridkot constituency, which are: Firozpur Rural, Kotkapura, Muktsar, Guru Har Sahai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Faridkot is approximately 527 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Faridkot is: 30°43’41.9"N 74°38’57.5"E.

