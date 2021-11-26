Farm Laws Withdrawn in Interest of Nation, No Politics in PM Modi's Decision: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said no politics should be done over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal three farm laws.

Speaking to News18 on the “Rising Uttarakhand" event in Dehradun, Dhami said, “No politics should be done on PM Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws as the legislations were introduced in the interest of the nation and taken back in the same spirit."

In a scathing attack against Congress, Dhami accused the grand old party of resorting to appeasement politics. “Congress always did politics of appeasement, Hindutva takes the society forward and encourages patriotic strength in the country. Congress has done injustice to the country. It is the magic of PM Modi that many leaders are now going to temples now. I always wear janeu (sacred thread)."

He revealed he was unaware of the party announcing him as the state head in July after the BJP announced his name replacing former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

However, speaking on recent decisions made by the state government, the chief minister said, the Uttrakhand government is committed to stopping migration from the state. “I have asked all the departments to tell the roadmap of their respective departments for the next 10 years," he added.

