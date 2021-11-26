Farmers' Movement Will Be Remembered for Arrogance of BJP Govt, Says Priyanka Gandhi

With the protests against the Centre’s farm laws completing a year, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the agitation will be remembered for the farmers’ unshakable ‘satyagraha’, the “martyrdom of 700 farmers" and the arrogance of the “ruthless" BJP government. Farmers have been protesting against three central agri laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26 last year.

“One year of farmers’ movement. Will be known for the unshakable satyagraha of farmers, the martyrdom of 700 farmers, the arrogance of the ruthless BJP government and the atrocities on ‘annadatas’," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. But farmers have always been hailed in India and will always be, the Congress general secretary said.

“The victory of the farmers’ struggle is proof of this," she said and added, ‘Jai Kisan’. Farmer leaders have said the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals the farm laws in Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement last Friday. The prime minister during an address to the nation had announced repeal of the three laws, which were enacted in September last year.

