Farmers to Call Off Protest? SKM to Announce Tomorrow; Demands Cases to be Withdrawn

The farmer unions are likely to call off their protest, more than a year after they started their agitation against the central government’s three farm laws at various borders around the national capital.

The SKM, however, said that it will respond to the government’s letter on Wednesday and will not withdraw the protest until all cases against the farmers are withdrawn. “We discussed the letter sent by the government and will reply to the letter tomorrow," farmers’ leader Yudveer told News18.

“Will wait for a response from the government’s side. We have got a proposal from the govt, which we discussed. There are questions that farmers’ leaders have. Those issues will be sent to the central government. We will not withdraw the protest till all the cases are withdrawn against the farmers," he added.

Sources told News18 that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will take the final call on the move, which comes after the central government sent a written draft to the SKM’s five-member committee about the issues raised by protesting farmers.

Sources added that there is a general consensus among the SKM leaders on the letter they have received from the central government. They are drafting a few changes in the proposal given by central government, the News18 has learnt.

More details will be given out by the SKM, the umbrella organisation of all the farmers’ unions, in a press conference. Another meeting by the of SKM to discuss the nitty-gritties will also take place in the next 3 to 4 days.

The SKM had last month formed a five-member committee to have discussions with the government on the pending demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

