Fatehgarh Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : AAP leading at 10 AM

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.55 Fatehgarh Sahib (फतेहगढ़ साहिब) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Fatehgarh district of Punjab. Fatehgarh Sahib is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.3 % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.35 %, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,61,754 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 76,958 were male and 84,793 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ludhiana East in 2022 is: female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,222 eligible electors, of which 79,160 were male,70,555 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,32,067 eligible electors, of which 70,083 were male, 61,984 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatehgarh Sahib in 2017 was 802. In 2012, there were 350 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kuljit Singh Nagra of INC won in this seat defeating Didar Singh Bhatti of SAD by a margin of 23,867 which was 19.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kuljit Singh Nagra of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD by a margin of 3,538 votes which was 3.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 55 Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Amar Singh of INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Darbara Singh Guru of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Fatehgarh Sahib are: Kuljit Singh Nagra, Indian National Congress (INC); Jagdeep Singh Cheema, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD); Didar Singh Bhatti, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Lakhbir Singh Rai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Er Amritbir Singh Bhalmajra, Punjab Kisan Dal (PKD); Emaan Singh Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) (SADASSM); Sarbjeet Singh (Makhan); Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SYSP); Sukhvir Singh, Samajik Sangharsh Party (SSRP); Gurwinder Singh, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP); Bahal Singh, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) (ASPKR); Nawab Ali, Independent (IND); Balwant Singh, Independent (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.36%.

POLL DATES:

Fatehgarh Sahib went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.55 Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 194. In 2012, there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.55 Fatehgarh Sahib comprises of the following areas of Fatehgarh district of Punjab: Fatehgarh Sahib Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Fatehgarh Sahib constituency, which are: Bassi Pathana, Rajpura, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala Rural, Nabha, Amloh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Fatehgarh Saheb is approximately 463 square kilometers

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Fatehgarh Sahib is: 30°34’17.8"N 76°25’27.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatehgarh Saheb results.

