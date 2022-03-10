Fatehpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Fatehpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kuldeep Singh (IND), Ayuv Ahmad (BSP), Chandra Prakash (SP), Mohsin Ahmad (INC), Vikram Singh (BJP), Avinash Rao (PPOID), Phool Singh Lodhi (BJMP), Brajbhaan (AAP), Bhola Singh (JAP), Ratna Singh (BSCP), Vimal Kumar (AZAD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.45%, which is 0.69% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vikram Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatehpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.240 Fatehpur (फतेहपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Fatehpur is part of Fatehpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.45% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,12,753 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,70,686 were male and 1,42,050 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fatehpur in 2019 was: 832 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,28,341 eligible electors, of which 1,76,967 were male,1,55,528 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,050 eligible electors, of which 1,72,775 were male, 1,43,271 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatehpur in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 135 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vikram Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Chandra Prakash Lodhi of SP by a margin of 31,498 which was 16.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shed Qasim Hasan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jeetendra Kumar Lodhi of BSP by a margin of 3,786 votes which was 2.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 26.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 240 Fatehpur Assembly segment of the 49. Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency. Niranjan Jyoti of BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat defeating Sukhdev Prasad Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Fatehpur are: Kuldeep Singh (IND), Ayuv Ahmad (BSP), Chandra Prakash (SP), Mohsin Ahmad (INC), Vikram Singh (BJP), Avinash Rao (PPOID), Phool Singh Lodhi (BJMP), Brajbhaan (AAP), Bhola Singh (JAP), Ratna Singh (BSCP), Vimal Kumar (AZAD).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.45%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.76%, while it was 58.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Fatehpur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.240 Fatehpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 341. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.240 Fatehpur comprises of the following areas of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Rampur Thariyaon, 2 Haswa, 8 Nagar, Bahuwa Nagar Panchayat and Fatehpur Municipal Board of 2 Fatehpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Fatehpur constituency, which are: Ayah Shah, Bindki, Sareni, Unchahar, Husainganj, Khaga. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Fatehpur is approximately 543 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Fatehpur is: 25°52’32.2"N 80°54’02.9"E.

