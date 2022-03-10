Fatorda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Fatorda seat in Goa. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Damu G. Naik (BJP), Vijai Sardesai (GFP), Sandesh Teleikar (AAP), Michael Ferns (IND), Adv. Valerie Fernandes (RGP), Seoula Vas (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.69%, which is -2.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vijai Sardesai of GFP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatorda results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.30 Fatorda (फतोर्डा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Fatorda is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 30,600 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,624 were male and 15,976 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fatorda in 2022 is: 1,092 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,985 eligible electors, of which 13,983 were male,15,002 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,925 eligible electors, of which 13,142 were male, 13,783 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatorda in 2017 was 8. In 2012, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Vijai Sardesai of GFP won in this seat defeating Damu G Naik of BJP by a margin of 1,334 which was 5.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. GFP had a vote share of 45.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijai Sardesai of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Damodar (Damu) G Naik of BJP by a margin of 1,939 votes which was 9.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 48.39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 30 Fatorda Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Fatorda are: Damu G. Naik (BJP), Vijai Sardesai (GFP), Sandesh Teleikar (AAP), Michael Ferns (IND), Adv. Valerie Fernandes (RGP), Seoula Vas (TMC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.54%, while it was 79.76% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Fatorda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.30 Fatorda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.30 Fatorda comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - Ward Nos.1, 2, 11, 12, 15 and 16 of Margao (Municipal Council) in Margao Saza of Salcete Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Fatorda constituency, which are: Nuvem, Margao, Curtorim, Benaulim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Fatorda is approximately 7 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Fatorda is: 15°17’36.6"N 73°58’14.9"E.

