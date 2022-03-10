Fazilka Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Fazilka seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Narinder Pal Singh Sawna (AAP), Hans Raj Josan (SAD), Surjit Kumar Jyani (BJP), Davinder Singh Ghubaya (INC), Sandeep Kumar (RPOIA), Harkiran Jeet Singh (SADASM), Sonia (IND), Harnek Singh (IND), Kashmir Singh (IND), Gurjinder Singh (IND), Naginder Singh (IND), Narinder Singh (IND), Resham Lal (IND), Viru Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 80.87%, which is -6.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Davinder Singh Ghubaya of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fazilka results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.80 Fazilka (Bangla) (फाजिल्का) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Fazilka district of Punjab. Fazilka is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.29% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 177520 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 84,691 were male and 92,822 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fazilka in 2022 is: 1,096 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,74,148 eligible electors, of which 86,944 were male,77,376 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,46,892 eligible electors, of which 77,938 were male, 68,954 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fazilka in 2017 was 336. In 2012, there were 199 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Davinder Singh Ghubaya of INC won in this seat defeating Surjit Kumar Jyani of BJP by a margin of 265 which was 0.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 27.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surjit Kumar Jyani of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jaswinder Singh of IND by a margin of 1,692 votes which was 1.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 80 Fazilka Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Sher Singh Ghubaya of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 87.14%, while it was 85.98% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Fazilka went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.80 Fazilka Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 198. In 2012, there were 158 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.80 Fazilka comprises of the following areas of Fazilka district of Punjab: KCs Fazilka, Tillan Wali, Theh Kalander and Fazilka (Municipal Council) of Fazilka Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Fazilka constituency, which are: Jalalabad, Balluana, Abohar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Fazilka is approximately 549 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Fazilka is: 30°22’37.9"N 74°01’35.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fazilka results.

