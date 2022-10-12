'Felt For the First Time...': Akhilesh's Emotional Tweet After Father Mulayam Singh Yadav's Cremation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav got emotional while posting pictures of the site in Uttar Pradesh’s Saifai where his father and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated on Tuesday. While sharing the photos on Twitter today, Yadav said for the first time he felt as if the morning arrived without the sun.

A socialist leader, grassroots worker, ‘Neta-ji’ to leaders across the political spectrum and a politician synonymous with the rich political history of Uttar Pradesh — Mulayam Singh Yadav, who breathed his last on Monday at the age of 82, was all this and much more. The Samajwadi Party patriarch was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital since August 22.

The three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh ((1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07), who had also been elected an MLA 10 times and an MP seven times, and was Defence Minister in 1996, had also briefly appeared to have a shot for the Prime Minister’s post. The wrestler-turned-teacher-turned-politician had, for decades, enjoyed the stature of a national leader. However, UP largely remained his ‘akhara’.

Condolences poured in from all quarters as news of Yadav’s demise spread, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a “remarkable personality" who was widely admired as a “humble and grounded leader".

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia," PM Modi’s tweet read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted: “The death of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party Founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. With his death, the main pillar of socialism and ‘an era of struggle’ have come to an end."

