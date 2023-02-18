Home » News » Politics » Fight Breaks Out Between Supporters of Rival Shiv Sena Factions Over Party Office in Dapoli

Shinde faction workers tried to take over the Sena `shakha' (branch) in Dapoli which led to a scuffle

PTI

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 08:34 IST

Mumbai, India

The incident took place hours after the Election Commission recognized the Shinde faction of the party as the real Shiv Sena. (File Image: Twitter)
Supporters of rival factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray clashed over a Shiv Sena office at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place hours after the Election Commission recognized the Shinde faction of the party as the real Shiv Sena.

Shinde faction workers tried to take over the Sena `shakha’ (branch) in Dapoli which led to a scuffle, said an official.

Tension prevailed in the area for some time but police intervened and brought the situation under control, he said.

