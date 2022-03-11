Fighting from Jail, SP's Azam Khan and Nahid Hasan Win UP Poll

The Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan and Nahid Hasan, both of whom contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections while being jailed, have won their respective seats, official results showed.

Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and nine-term MLA, registered victory against nearest rival Akash Saxena (Honey) of the BJP from Rampur seat by a margin of over 55,000 votes, the Election Commission website showed. Khan got 1.31 lakh (or 59.71 per cent) of the total votes counted while Saxena polled 76,084 (or 34.62 per cent) votes, according to the EC. He is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail over multiple charges including theft, criminal intimidation and land encroachment.

Total nine candidates were in the fray from Rampur assembly seat in the 2022 state polls. In Shamli district's Kairana, the SP's Nahid Hasan logged his third assembly poll win after he defeated the BJP's Mriganka Singh by over 25,000 votes, the EC website showed.

Advertisement

Hasan got 1.31 lakh (or 54.16 per cent) votes against Singh's 1.05 lakh (or 43.46 per cent) votes in the seat that had eight contenders in fray, it showed. Hasan was arrested on January 16 this year in connection with a 2021 case at the Kairana Kotwali under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and has been in jail since then.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh after the 2022 assembly polls, winning a majority of the 403 seats in the state and is set to continue with its Yogi Adityanath-led government once again.

.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.