FIR Filed Against Ex-Akali Dal Minister Majithia in Drug Case, Announces Sidhu's Tweet; Badals Allege Vendetta

The Punjab Police have reportedly lodged an FIR against former Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with an earlier drugs case, a development likely to raise the political temperature ahead of Punjab elections 2022.

Sources said the FIR was lodged after fresh investigations indicated the alleged involvement of Majithia in the Banur drug smuggling case. Majithia had earlier been acquitted in the case.

Though police officials remained tight-lipped about the FIR, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter to announce the development.

“After 5.5 Years of fight against Corrupt System run by Badal Family & Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED & STF Report against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken (sic)!" he tweeted.

Advertisement

“An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein i demanded this 4 years ago - It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab’s soul (sic)," he added.

The development comes after the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government appointed Sidharth Chattopadhyaya as the Director-General of Police, replacing Iqbal Preet Sahota a few days ago. Sidhu had been insistent on Sahota’s removal, ramping up the pressure on his party-led government to take action against Majithia in the drug-related cases.

Majithia is the brother of former cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal who is married to Akali Dal leader and former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal.

Advertisement

The FIR coincides with the police filing a case against unknown persons for leaking a letter by Bureau of Investigation chief SK Asthana, in which he purportedly cited legal hurdles in conducting a fresh probe against Majithia.

The Akali Dal has refuted the allegations and termed it to be political vendetta. Party supremo and former CM Parkash Singh Badal said that despite there being no evidence, the government acted hastily, exposing its “sinister agenda".

Advertisement

“In the last few days, they have changed three DGPs. This was done only to implicate the Badals and Majithia as earlier officers did not agree to do it without valid reasons. I am telling them — take me, take me wherever, I am ready. This is vendetta politics to weaken Akali Dal and Punjab. The government will pay the price for this. They have lodged many cases against me and even my wife in the past. We never did any vendetta politics against the Congress during our reign. We will fight this out," Parkash Singh Badal said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.