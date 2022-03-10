Firozpur Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Firozpur Rural seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Joginder Singh Jindu (SAD), Ashu Banger (INC), Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya (AAP), Surjeet Singh (ILVP), Suresh Kumar (CPIMLL), Jaswinder Singh (PLC), Naseeb Kaur (SADASM), Bageecha Singh Dhaliwal (RPOIE), Raj Kumar (APJP), Joginder (IND), Thomes (IND), Baldev Singh (IND), Morda Singh (IND), Lovepreet Kaur (JAPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.22%, which is -7.28% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satkar Kaur of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Firozpur Rural results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.77 Firozpur Rural (Ferozepur Rural) (फिरोजपुर ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ferozepur district of Punjab. Firozpur Rural is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 195975 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 93,003 were male and 1,02,969 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Firozpur Rural in 2022 is: 1,107 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,92,376 eligible electors, of which 97,892 were male,87,855 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,204 eligible electors, of which 84,946 were male, 76,258 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Firozpur Rural in 2017 was 1,007. In 2012, there were 757 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Satkar Kaur of INC won in this seat defeating Joginder Singh Jindu of SAD by a margin of 21,380 which was 13.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.33% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Joginder Singh Alias Jindu of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Satkar Kaur of INC by a margin of 162 votes which was 0.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 45.4% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 77 Firozpur Rural Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Sher Singh Ghubaya of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Firozpur Rural are: Joginder Singh Jindu (SAD), Ashu Banger (INC), Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya (AAP), Surjeet Singh (ILVP), Suresh Kumar (CPIMLL), Jaswinder Singh (PLC), Naseeb Kaur (SADASM), Bageecha Singh Dhaliwal (RPOIE), Raj Kumar (APJP), Joginder (IND), Thomes (IND), Baldev Singh (IND), Morda Singh (IND), Lovepreet Kaur (JAPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.22%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.5%, while it was 84.5% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Firozpur Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.77 Firozpur Rural Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 232. In 2012, there were 190 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.77 Firozpur Rural comprises of the following areas of Ferozepur district of Punjab: KCs Firozpur Cantt., Ferozeshah, Talwandi Bhai; Panchayats Changali Jadid, Mahalam of Arif Ke KC; Panchayats Bhabra Azam Shahwala, Bukan Khanwala, Dhira Pattra, Jhok Harihar, Mana Singhwala, Nurpur, Tut of Jhok Harihar KC; KC Mamdot and Talwandi Bhai (Municipal Council) of Firozpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Firozpur Rural constituency, which are: Firozpur City, Zira, Moga, Bhagha Purana, Kotkapura, Faridkot, Guru Har Sahai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Firozpur Rural is approximately 794 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Firozpur Rural is: 30°53’03.5"N 74°41’11.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Firozpur Rural results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.