FIRs Against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Across Assam Over Tweet Ignoring Northeast

Stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent tweet “ignored the northeast", Angoorlata Deka, president, Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women’s wing, along with members of the mahila morcha, filed a first information report (FIR) against Gandhi at the Dispur Police station, besides the Assam Secretariat. Earlier in the day, the Assam unit of BJP Yuva Morcha claimed to have lodged 1,000 cases against Gandhi.

Gandhi’s tweet on February 10 read: “There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India."

“We feel that the northeast has been overlooked by Rahul Gandhi in the recent tweet where he mentioned India from Kerala to Kashmir and from Gujarat to West Bengal. It’s a known fact that neighbouring China has been relentlessly claiming Arunachal Pradesh as part of their country, and we see uncanny similarity between Rahul Gandhi’s intention and China’s desire. When the Prime Minister of the country has termed northeast as Ashta Lakshmi, we sense a conspiracy in the Congress leader’s tweet," said Angoorlata, former BJP MLA from Batadraba constituency of Nagaon.

“We want to know whether Rahul Gandhi’s tweet was an act of ignorance or there was a deliberate motive behind it. Is he resonating China’s desire? We need clear answers on why the Congress has been alienating the northeast since 1962," she said.

“Our karyakartas have already filed 1,000 FIRs against Rahul Gandhi across Assam. The BJP believes in the ideology of unification, while the Congress adheres to dividing. Gandhi has omitted the northeast tactfully. We have spoken to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about this," said Sidanku Ankur Baruah, president of Assam Pradesh BJP Yuva Morcha.

Sarma said, “We are a proud nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy. What is your problem with nation, nationality and nationalism? Beyond Bengal, the northeast exists."

