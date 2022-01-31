Five Years Ago, Rioters and Muscle Men Used to Be Law Unto Themselves in UP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying five years ago muscle men and rioters used to be the law unto themselves in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing his first virtual poll rally after the announcement of dates for the assembly elections in the state, Modi said during the previous government when Western Uttar Pradesh was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating.

“Five years ago, ‘dabang’ (muscle men) and ‘dangai’ (rioters) were the law unto themselves. Their saying was the government order. Traders were looted and daughters could not come out of their homes in that period," the prime minister said.

He also said that those who don’t believe in India’s own Covid vaccine and fuel rumours, can they respect the talent of Uttar Pradesh’s youth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.