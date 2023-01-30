Home » News » Politics » Flight Carrying Maha CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Returns to Mumbai Due to Bad Weather

Shinde and Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend a programme

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 14:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Image: PTI/File)
A flight carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai on Monday after it encountered bad weather, an official from the CM’s office said.

Shinde and Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend a programme.

The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to “bad weather," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 30, 2023, 14:39 IST
