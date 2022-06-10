Focus on Increasing Revenue: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy Orders State Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to focus on increasing the revenue in Stamps and Registrations, Excise, Commercial Taxes, Transport and Mining.

The CM held a review meeting on revenue earning departments here at the camp office on Friday.

During the review, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to expedite the registrations for one-time settlement (OTS) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) beneficiaries.

He said that awareness about the registration services made available in village and ward secretariats should be created among the public, so they can avail those services. He said that people must be educated on both legal rights and security that comes with the registration process.

Further, Reddy said that steps should be taken to roll out registration of services in the selected secretariats by October 2, along with providing permanent land deeds under Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha scheme. The officials informed that steps are being taken to roll out the services in 650 villages, where over 14,000 village/ward secretariat staff are being trained to handle the registration process.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the Forest Department officials to focus on promoting bamboo cultivation in state.

As the authorities stated that there are more than 2,700 non-operating quarries related to minor minerals which are yet to resume operations, the CM directed to make them operational, as they can increase the state’s revenue. Also, the officials informed that so far production has started in Suliyari coal mines which is being operated by Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC).

Jagan said that the coal from Suliyari mine should be supplied to various industries across the state, including Genco, as it will benefit Genco-led power projects. He instructed the officials to focus on participating in the next coal auction process.

Discussing Commercial Taxes and Excise, Reddy advised to restructure the Commercial Taxes by assigning clear responsibilities to everyone in the department. He told the authorities to establish Data Analytics ‌ Section along with Legal Cell and OTS facility to collect pending arrears by the end of June.

He also ordered strict action against transport and manufacturing of illicit liquor.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasadarao, Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Forests and Environment Special CS Neerab Kumar Prasad, Revenue Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Commissioner for Land Administration G Sai Prasad, Special CS Finance SS Rawat, Principal Secretary for Transport MT Krishnababu, Principal Secretary for Panchayati Raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N Prateep Kumar and other officials were present.

