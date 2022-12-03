'Follow Muslim Formula and...': Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal On Population Surge

Assam politician and chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF), Badruddin Ajmal, sparked a controversy, saying Hindus must learn from “Muslim formula" and get their children married early.

“Muslim men get married by 22. Girls get married by 18 as permitted by the government. They [Hindus], before turning 40 keep one, two or three illegal wives. They don’t have kids. They save that money and enjoy themselves," Badruddin Ajmal, chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF), said.

Advertisement

“After that if parents force them or they get stuck after 40, they get married. How can one bear children after 40? How can you expect that? If you sow in fertile land, you will get good crop. There will only be growth, the AIDUF chief said, adding that Hindus should also follow the practice that Muslims do of men getting married by 20-22 and women by 18.

Ajmal also responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments on “Love Jihad" in context to Shraddha Walker murder case. The leader said CM Sarma can also do four to five ‘Love Jihad’ and take away Muslim girls. “We will not fight it. We will also be seen how much power you have," Mr Ajmal added.

Ajmal, however, took back his words and said: “If my words hurt anyone’s sentiments, I take back my words. I had no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments. I only want that the govt should do justice to minorities & give them education & employment."

Read all the Latest Politics News here