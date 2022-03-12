For Better Or Verse: After BJP's UP Win, Poet Manzar Bhopali Asks Munawwar Rana to Move to Bhopal​

Noted Urdu poet Manzar Bhopali has invited his counterpart Munawwar Rana from Uttar Pradesh to settle down in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal after the assembly poll results in UP this week gave the Bharatiya Janata Party a stunning victory.

Rana, a vocal critic of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP, prior to the assembly polls had announced that the incumbent CM wouldn’t be able to make a comeback to power in his home state and had vowed to leave if proven wrong.

The BJP, shattering myths and records, registered a thumping victory, with Yogi all set to retain the CM’s chair.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18 on Saturday, Bhopali, referring to the UP poet’s recent remarks, urged him not to search for his new abode and invited him to settle down in his farmhouse in the City of Lakes. “You can put forward your views with love in the city and locals would embrace them with an open heart," said Bhopali, who advised Rana not to air his opinions in a shallow manner.

“Being a poet myself, I can feel his pain. I thought Munawwar bhai might roam around here and there, so I invited him to come to Bhopal and settle here. I have a picturesque bungalow in my farmhouse in Bhopal and, if he does so, it will be a matter of pride for the city," Bhopali told News18.

He said that whatever raw statements have been given by Rana should be avoided.

“If he actually comes to Bhopal, I will advise him to speak less despite all his wisdom, and engage in poetry more," Bhopali said.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.