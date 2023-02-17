For Criticising Swami Prasad's 'Ramcharitmanas' Remarks, SP Expels Richa Singh & Roli Tiwari

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has expelled former media panellists Roli Tiwari and Richa Singh citing “indiscipline". It is being said that the action was taken for criticised the party’s member of legislative council (MLC) Swami Prasad Maurya over his remarks on the epic Ramcharitmanas.

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said that the Samajwadi Party doesn’t want development and only wants to divert attention of people.

Richa Singh had unsuccessfully contested last Assembly elections on an SP ticket from Allahabad West seat. Roli Tiwari Mishra hails from Agra.

