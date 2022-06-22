'Forcibly Taken to Hosp, Given Injection in Head': Considered to be in Shinde Camp, Sena MLA Makes U-turn

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who was considered to be in rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s camp, has returned to Maharashtra and claimed that he was kidnapped and forcibly taken to the hospital. The Balapur MLA also said that he is with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

“I was not unwell. Police personnel forcibly took me to the hospital and said that I have got heart attack. I was given an injection in my head. I am not aware of what the injection was," the Shiv Sena MLA said.

I have forcibly kidnapped and I am with Uddhav Thackeray, he added.

The statement comes after Deshmukh was rushed to the civil hospital from the hotel on Monday night after his health deteriorated. Reports claimed that the MLA was roughed up by some of his colleagues at a Surat hotel where he had checked with other Shiv Sena MLAs.

A report in Times of India quoted sources saying that there was a ‘scene’ when Deshmukh said he wanted to leave.

The Shiv Sena MLA from Balapur in Akola district of Maharashtra was among 10-odd legislators who came to Surat from Mumbai on Monday night along with Shinde and checked into the luxury hotel.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had met Deshmukh at the civil hospital on Tuesday.

Deshmukh’s wife Pranjali Deshmukh had filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Akola claiming her husband has gone “missing" and was not reachable since Monday night.

Shinde (58), a multiple-time MLA from Thane district near Mumbai and a cabinet minister, was said to have rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership, plunging the two-and-a-half-year old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a crisis.

