Formed Coalition in Interest of National Security, Punjab's Progress: Amarinder

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said his party, the BJP and the SAD (Sanyukt) have come together in the interest of national security and progress of the state and claimed that the coalition will win next year’s Assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress after his unceremonious exit as the CM and launched his party the Punjab Lok Congress. “I am happy that we have come together in the interest of the national security, welfare and progress of Punjab," Amarinder Singh said after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and the SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in New Delhi. The former chief minister said he is happy that the three parties agreed to fight the elections together with a mission to bring back glory to Punjab.

“With the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state, Punjab will be on an irreversible trajectory of growth and development driven by a double engine," he said in a statement. The manifesto is being worked out that will address concerns of all sections of people of the state, he said. He maintained that the seat sharing agreement between the three parties will be worked out very soon. Amarinder Singh reiterated that the primary criterion for choosing the candidates will be their winnability, irrespective of the party they will contest from.

The former CM said with the massive response and great demand for party nomination from across the state, he is confident of a new beginning in Punjab politics. “We will set a record with our electoral performance," he asserted. He reiterated his assurances and commitment to all sections of people of Punjab, including the youth and the farmers that their interest will be watched at all costs.

He said agriculture is integral to the growth and progress of Punjab, and there will be added emphasis on this sector. Ways and means will be devised to generate employment within Punjab so that the youth do not seek greener pastures elsewhere outside the country, he said.

