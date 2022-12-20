Former CM Channi Meets Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family in Punjab’s Mansa

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who returned to Punjab after several months, visited the family of slain singer and his party colleague Sidhu Moose Wala late Tuesday night in Mansa.

Channi had arrived in Delhi few days back after several months of stay abroad. The former CM had left Punjab after the Congress faced humiliating defeat in the state assembly polls in March this year.

Interestingly, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also visited and met Moose Wala’s parents at his house, but he left before Channi’s arrival. Warring was in Mansa to attend a function of the inauguration of the District Congress Committee office.

A huge police force was deployed outside Moose Wala’s residence since evening due to Channi’s visit.

Earlier in the day, the court summon were issued to Channi in connection with model code of conduct violation during assembly polls. A case had been registered against Channi and Sidhu Moose Wala on the last day of campaign in Mansa on the complaint of AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Channi has been summoned to appear in court in January.

Moosewala was gunned down by six sharpshooters near his house in Mansa on June 29. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of Moose Wala’s murder.

And like in his lifetime, even after his death, Moose Wala’s albums continue to invite controversy. Two albums of the singer were released after his killing and they garnered millions of views on YouTube within an hour of release. True to his image, while one song titled SYL garnered one million views within an hour of release, it spoke about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and Punjab’s right over the water. The song also highlighted the issue of Sikh prisoners. The song was, however, removed from social media for its content. The other song, which was written and composed by him, called Vaar is about the valour of Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of the Khalsa army during the regime of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

