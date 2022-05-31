Exiting 'Wrong Party' Congress, Hardik Patel Now Goes Right. Set to Join BJP on June 2

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel will join the BJP on June 2 in the presence of Gujarat party president C R Paatil, a state party spokesperson said on Tuesday. After Patidar quota agitation leader Patel recently resigned from the Congress, there were speculations that he may join the ruling BJP. He had praised the BJP’s decision-making capacity and style of functioning, while severely criticising the Congress leadership.

“It is confirmed that Hardik Patel will join the BJP on June 2 in the presence of state president C R Paatil," BJP’s state spokesperson Yagnesh Dave told PTI. Patel had joined the Congress in 2019.

The Patidar quota agitation leader had recently resigned as the Gujarat Congress working president and from the party’s primary membership. He told India Today that his father used to say that he had joined the “wrong party" after he was inducted into the Congress.

When asked if he was joining the BJP, Patel on May 23 said he will announce the decision in the next 10 days. “Going forward, I will accomplish all that I could not achieve while I was with the Congress. I will walk on the same path as the people of Gujarat and will work for their benefit," India Today quoted him as saying.

Before quitting the Congress earlier this month, Patel wrote a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, claiming the Congress “only played the role of a roadblock" over certain key issues in the country and was “merely reduced to opposing everything".

