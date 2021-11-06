'Party Lacks Enthusiasm to Serve People': Former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi Joins Ruling BJD

Ahead of the panchayat elections, former Congress MP and former Odisha PCC working president Pradeep Majhi joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The former Lok Sabha member from Nabarangpur was officially inducted into the BJD at an event today along with thousands of his supporters in the presence of Jajpur BJD organisation secretary Pranab Prakash Das MLA and Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi.

Majhi’s induction into the BJD is expected to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in the Nabarangpur district.

Majhi had resigned from the primary membership of Congress on October 22 citing “the party lacks the enthusiasm to serve people and has lost its credibility".

Majhi had held various key posts in Congress. The party had nominated him as the Lok Sabha candidate to fight the elections from Nabarangpur in 2009. He won the polls with a margin of over 30,000 votes defeating BJD’s Damburu Majhi.

