Former Jharkhand Minister and AICC Member Geetashree Oraon Resigns from Congress

Former Jharkhand minister and AICC member, Geetashree Oraon has resigned from the Congress party. “With a heavy heart and deep regret I tender my resignation from all responsibilities assigned to me by the Indian National Congress party including primary membership", Geetashree, a former Education Minister of Jharkhand, stated in her resignation letter addressed to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

She further stated that the recent controversy and uncalled for complications of tribal and regional language for 3rd and 4th grade jobs and the dilutions of 5th Schedule provisions in 13 districts of Jharkhand was “highly condemnable". “Our rights are being encroached upon by the so called ‘outsiders’ while the provision of preferring native language in employment and education is respectfully applied in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, North Eastern states and majority of South Indian states", she said.

Geetashree alleged that the Congress Jharkhand unit has been fostering the recent language controversy and hostility, thereby demeaning the very cause of formation of a separate state of Jharkhand and the party high command was also silent on the issue. “The legacy of advocating and defending the rights of adivasis that was passed down to me by my father Kartik Oraon, former Union Minister in Indira (Gandhi) ji’s cabinet, mother Sumati Oraon, former Union Minister in Rajiv ji’s cabinet, seriously stand challenged.

“The recurrent of socio-cultural and political apathy towards the people of my state has hit hard on me. The broader INC ideology that once armoured the rights and privileges of the adivasis has turned hostile", she said. Geetashree said politics should not be about governing people but for serving the masses and emphathising with the undercurrent emotions and according to the needs of the people.

