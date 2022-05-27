Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Hospitalised After Complaining of Chest Pain

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted at KEM hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain. He will undergo a stress test shortly, officials said.

“Anil Deshmukh has been admitted in ICU for Uncontrolled High Blood pressure and Chest Pain for Stress Thallium Heart Test in KEM king Edward Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai. His meds and condition is being closely monitored," an official release by the hospital said.

