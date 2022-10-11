In Eye of Storm Over Delhi Conversion Row, Police Reaches Ex-AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's Home

Delhi Police on Tuesday reached AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam’s residence in Civil Lines in the national capital with a summon and asked him to join a probe in connection with a row over religious conversion event.

Gautam, who recently resigned from the Delhi Cabinet as Social Welfare Minister following a controversy over his at the event, has been asked to appear at Paharganj police station at 2 pm today.

The notice came as the police received several written complaints in connection with the programme at Ambedkar Bhawan Delhi on October 5. The police, in the notice, said that certain words were uttered publicly which has infuriated public at large.

GAUTAM RESIGNS AFTER CONTROVERSY

Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday after a controversy erupted over his presence at the religious conversion event.

The BJP had used the issue to attack Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being “anti-Hindu".

In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and AAP, alleging the saffron party was doing “dirty politics" on the issue.

Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him.

