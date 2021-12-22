Home » News » Politics » Former MP and Akhilesh Yadav's Wife, Dimple Yadav, Tests Positive for Covid-19

Dimple Yadav's husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah.

PTI
Lucknow // Updated: December 22, 2021, 18:08 IST

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I am full vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself…. I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," she tweeted. Dimple Yadav's husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

