Former MP and Akhilesh Yadav's Wife, Dimple Yadav, Tests Positive for Covid-19

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I am full vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself…. I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," she tweeted. Dimple Yadav's husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.