Ex UP CM Mulayam Singh Shifted to ICU at Gurugram Hospital, Samajwadi Party Says Condition Stable

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Sunday shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated. The 82-year-old leader is under treatment in the hospital since August 22.

According to news agency PTI sources, he is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July also.

Samajwadi Party said Mulayam’s condition is stable and requested people not to come to the hospital.

His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has immediately reached the hospital. Other family members such as Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav have also reached the medical facility.

In July last year, Mulayam was admitted to the hospital after complaining about uneasiness.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Akhilesh Yadav to know about his father’s health.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has wished for Mulayam’s speedy recovery. “Information was received through the media about the deteriorating health of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery!" he tweeted.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also wished the former CM’s a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also expressed concern over Mulayam’s health.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also expressed concern over Mulayam’s deteriorating health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

