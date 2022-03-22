Former UP Minister Swati Singh Seeks Divorce from Dayashankar Singh, Files Application Again

With a few days left in the formation of a new government in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA from Ballia Sadar Dayashankar Singh’s wife and former minister in UP Government Swati Singh has moved her plea in the Family Court for divorce. Swati Singh has given an application to re-open her divorce case with Dayashankar Singh. The case was closed in 2018 when both the parties didn’t appear in the court.

Now, with few days remaining in the swearing-in of the new government in the state, Swati Singh has given an application in the Court of Additional Principal Judge of the Family Court to start the case once again. The order on the application by Swati Singh by Additional Principal Judge Family Court, Shruti Srivastava has been reserved.

The husband of Swati Singh, Dayashankar Singh has recently won the assembly elections from Ballia on a BJP ticket. It was being speculated that Dayashankar Singh may get a key post as he had played a key role in bringing some big leaders from other parties to the BJP. However, now with the timing of divorce application against him may hamper his political prospects.

The entry of Swati Singh in politics is interesting. Swati’s husband Dayashankar Singh had used derogatory language against BSP Supremo Mayawati after which BJP had to come on backfoot and suspend Dayashankar. After this BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui had used derogatory language against Swati Singh and her daughter. Swati had then opened a front against Siddiqui and lodged a police complaint. She was then made the Chief of UP BJP Mahila Morcha.

Swati Singh was then given ticket by BJP from Sarojini Nagar in 2017, following which she had won and went on to become a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. This time however, she was denied a ticket and BJP had fielded former bureaucrat Rajeshwar Singh from Sarojini Nagar seat. There were also rumours about how both Swati Singh and Dayashankar were lobbying for Sarojini Nagar seat this time but the party had fielded Rajeshwar Singh instead.

