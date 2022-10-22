Former UP MLA Records Video of Men Offering Namaz Inside Train, Claims ‘Passengers Stopped’

A video showing four men offer Namaz inside a moving train near the Khadda railway station went viral on Saturday. According to reports, the video was shot by former Uttar Pradesh MLA Deeplal Bharti, who questioned the incident and claimed that it caused inconvenience to passengers. He said the passengers were not allowed to walk past the coach when the men offered Namaz.

The incident took place in the Satyagraha Express on October 20. Bharti said he was travelling in the train and spotted the men offering Namaz. Questioning the prayers, he said, “How can they offer prayers in public place causing inconvenience to people? Passengers were unable to move across the coach because of the Namaz."

In the 28-second video going viral on social media, four people can be seen offering Namaz in the corridor of a sleeper class coach of Satyagraha Express. Some people can be seen wanting to move ahead, but were asked to wait till the prayers are over.

Bharti also stated that two people on two sides of the coach were blocking people from entering and exiting the coach, an India Today report said. A complaint was filed with the Indian Railways officials and the former UP MLA called for action.

